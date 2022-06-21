UrduPoint.com

1600 Bags Fertilizer Seized Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday seized 1600 bags of fertilizer from local dealers for selling fertilizer on exorbitant prices to local farmers during separate raids at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and Rohillanwali.

According to the district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Naeem Bashir, on the repeated complaints of local farmers against a local dealer Ali Ahmed, raided his shop and checked the stock and prices of the fertilizer. Naeem Bashir seized 800 bags fertilizer being sold at R. 2600 per bag against the recommended rate of R.

1950.

The dealer had also tortured a farmer when he refused to pay Rs. 2600 per bag and demanded it on the recommended rates of the government. The assistant commissioner also asked for registration of FIR against the dealer, he added.

During another raid at Rohilanwali, the Assistant Commissioner Syed Jameel Haider seized 800 bags of fertilizer during raid at Khan Fertilizer dealer for selling fertilizer at Rs. 2500 per bag against the recommended rates of Rs. 1950.

The ACs directed the agriculture officers concerned and Patwaris to sell the seized fertilizer to farmers on controlled rates.

