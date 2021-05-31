UrduPoint.com
1600 Bags Of Sugar Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:50 AM

1600 bags of sugar seized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The district administration during the crackdown sealed two godowns and recovered 1600 bags of illegally stored sugar.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwan ul Haq along with police conducted raid at Sheikh Zeeshan godown,Shabbir Rehmani Store godown at Allaabad and recovered 1600 bags of sugar from their possession.

The team sealed both godowns and started investigation.

He said that on the direction of Punjab government,none was allowed to store sugar,wheat etc and strict action would be taken against the hoarders under the law.

