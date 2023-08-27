1600 buildings sealed in current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :District administration during the ongoing crackdown launched here Sunday, sealed 1600 commercial buildings and godowns over the presence of dengue larvae in the current month.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, the district administration launched a special crackdown under the zero-tolerance policy against dengue larvae.

The surveillance teams sealed over 1600 commercial buildings and godowns over the presence dengue larvae while 102 violators of dengue SoP have also been arrested and 4000 cases have been registered during the ongoing month.

The health department has also issued warning notices to 13000 citizens while a special awareness campaign was also being made at markets and residential areas.

The focal person for dengue larvae, Dr Atta Ul Rehman visited different tire shops and distributed awareness pamphlets.