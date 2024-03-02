1600 Cases Registered For Kite-flying
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The police registered more than 1,600 cases of manufacturing, selling, purchasing and flying kites.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a vigorous campaign was launched against kite-flying in Faisalabad and during this drive the police registered more than 1600 cases in addition to nabbing the accused from the spot.
He said that the police also lodged 160 cases on the charges of jubilant firing besides arresting the accused and recovering 60 weapons from them.
The police recovered about 80,000 kites, 4,000 spools of string and other paraphernalia from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
