1600 Cops To Be Deployed On I-D

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday chalked out a comprehensive strategy for the maintenance of law and order in the city, on the eve of Independence day.

According to the spokesperson of Rawalpindi police,more than 1,600 policemen would be deployed according the plan.

No one would be allowed to carry the weapons and would not allow the miscreants to create nuisance and harass people, adding that the Dolphin Force, Elite Force and Quick Response Force (QRF) would continue patrolling the city roads.

In this regard, nine pickets would be established to check the suspects. Strict action would be taken against those involved in mischievous activities.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have set up six special squads comprising Warden Officers, Traffic Wardens and Assistant Wardens to check one-wheeling on city road on Independence Day.

CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar have deployed special squads to stop bikers indulging in one wheeling.

The CTO had directed the traffic wardens to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators to avoid traffic mess and mishaps on August 14.

He said that a control room had been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation while a helpline 1915, 051-9272616 and 051-9269200 for Murree had also been set up.

All-out efforts would be made to control traffic on the city's roads and particularly in Murree, he said adding, the bikers would not be allowed to enter Murree on the Independence Day.

