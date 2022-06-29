1600-kg dead chicken seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams have seized 1,600 kilograms (kg) of dead chicken late Tuesday night and discarded it.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that on a tip-off, a PFA team, headed by Deputy Director Operations, set up a picket in Khurarianwala at 2 a.

m. and succeeded in seizing 1600-kg dead chicken, being transported in a van.

The team also rounded up the van driver and handed him over to the police for further action. The dead chicken was later on discarded at a dumping site with the help of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) workers, he added.