1600 maund wheat stock confiscated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Officers of district administration have confiscated illegal stock of 1600 maund wheat during a crack down across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, administration have speed up action against stockers to meet wheat procurement target after end of three day warning to wheat stockers.

The Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan conducted raid at Lutfabad. The officer recovered 1600 maund wheat stock from an illegal godown which was loaded on two trucks.

AC Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan told that the wheat was going to be smuggled at any other city.

He said that the recovered wheat has been handed over to food grain department, however, case has been registered against the stockers.