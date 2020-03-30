UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1600 People Of Bahawalpur Division Quarantined: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said 1600 people belonging to division were being quarantined to avoid the spread of COVID 19

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said 1600 people belonging to division were being quarantined to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

These people include those who had travelled from abroad lately or had been part of Tableeghi Jamaat.

He told that all the Masajid of Bahawalpur division had been sanitized against coronavirus.

He told that all the public places including Railway Stations, bus stands, hospitals and markets were being washed with sanitizers.

He requested the people to stay at homes and leave their homes only when necessary.

He asked philanthropists to help jobless and needy people who are affected by the lockdown.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

58 seconds ago

PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ..

39 seconds ago

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 70 ..

42 seconds ago

Congo virus claims life of 50-year-old woman in Ka ..

43 seconds ago

All shops except medicine stores in Bannu to remai ..

45 seconds ago

DIG Hazara for arrest of corona lockdown violators ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.