1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said 1600 people belonging to division were being quarantined to avoid the spread of COVID 19

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said 1600 people belonging to division were being quarantined to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

These people include those who had travelled from abroad lately or had been part of Tableeghi Jamaat.

He told that all the Masajid of Bahawalpur division had been sanitized against coronavirus.

He told that all the public places including Railway Stations, bus stands, hospitals and markets were being washed with sanitizers.

He requested the people to stay at homes and leave their homes only when necessary.

He asked philanthropists to help jobless and needy people who are affected by the lockdown.