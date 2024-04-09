1,600 Policemen Deployed For Eid Security
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal kamran finalized A security plan for Eidul Fitr on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said foolproof security arrangements had been made for Eid as 1600 policemen
would perform duties at 500 gatherings across the district.
