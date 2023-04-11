1,600 policemen deputed for security on Yaum-e-Ali (RA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has deputed more than 1,600 officials for security on Yaum-e-Ali (RA).

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the police department had evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security to Majalis and processions on Yaum-e-Ali (RA).

In this connection, sensitive areas would also be monitored through CCTV cameras and van videos whereassnipers would remain alerts on buildings in the routes of processions. Similarly, flour-tier security would beprovided to Majalis, he said and added that special force would remain active in plain clothes.