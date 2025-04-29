Open Menu

1600 Poor Families Receive Free Solar Systems In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Munawar Ali Talpur and Provincial Minister for Tourism and Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah distributed free solar systems to 1600 poor families in the local hall of Mirpurkhas with the support of Sindh Solar Project of the Energy Department Government of Sindh and NRSP.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, other administrative officers, Project Director Sindh Solar Project Mehfooz Ahmed Qazi and others were present.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the journey towards fulfilling the promises made by the Sindh government is underway and said that solar systems were distributed to 1600 deserving people in this ceremony.

He said that we are thankfully to the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and said that according to the PPP manifesto, solar systems are being given to people today and said that there is transparency in this program and the data of the deserving persons has been taken from BISP.

Mir Munawar Ali Talpur said that this program of the Sindh government will bring light to the homes of the poor families.

Benazir Income Support Program was launched by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008 and after the flood, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari built houses for the affected people. People are getting facilities due to the efforts of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari he added.

