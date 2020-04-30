UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1600 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharing : Dr. Khatu Mal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:36 PM

1600 shopkeepers fined for overcharing : Dr. Khatu Mal

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined as many as 1600 shopkeepers for overcharging masses and for not displaying the official price lists across the province in first six days of the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices Department fined as many as 1600 shopkeepers for overcharging masses and for not displaying the official price lists across the province in first six days of the holy month of Ramazan.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Thursday said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates in a crackdown against profiteering, challaned 1600 shopkeepers and imposed fines of over Rs. 3 million, said a statement.

He said that around 8300 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items were checked.

He said that the strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

During last 24 hours in Karachi Division alone, 89 profiteers were challaned and fined with Rs. 408,000/- while 300 profiteers from other districts of the province were fined with over Rs. 200,000/-.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Sale Price From Million

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

10 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

11 minutes ago

41 more rounded up for violating lock down in Mirp ..

4 minutes ago

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree to Continue ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Netherlands Up by 514 ..

4 minutes ago

158 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.