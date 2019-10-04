1,600 traffic wardens to perform duty during Pak-SL matches

(@imziishan)

As many as 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs would perform duties to maintain traffic flow in provincial capital during Pakistan-Srilanka T-20 cricket matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs would perform duties to maintain traffic flow in provincial capital during Pakistan-Srilanka T-20 cricket matches.

SP Traffic Sardar Asif Khan and SP Traffic Hammad Raza Qureshi would supervise the traffic arrangements, whereas 20 fork-lifters and five breakdowns have also been deputed to take action against wrong parking.

Nine parking stands have been allocated at FC College Canal Road, Punjab University Hostel Ground, Liberty Market, LDA Parking Plaza, Zahoor Elahi Road and others, whereas the traffic at The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road and MM Alam Road would remain uninterrupted.

The citizens can get information regarding traffic situation from RASTA application and CTP FM 88.6.