UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,600 Traffic Wardens To Perform Duty During Pak-SL Matches

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:09 PM

1,600 traffic wardens to perform duty during Pak-SL matches

As many as 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs would perform duties to maintain traffic flow in provincial capital during Pakistan-Srilanka T-20 cricket matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 1,600 traffic officials including 16 DSPs, 90 inspectors under the supervision of three SPs would perform duties to maintain traffic flow in provincial capital during Pakistan-Srilanka T-20 cricket matches.

SP Traffic Sardar Asif Khan and SP Traffic Hammad Raza Qureshi would supervise the traffic arrangements, whereas 20 fork-lifters and five breakdowns have also been deputed to take action against wrong parking.

Nine parking stands have been allocated at FC College Canal Road, Punjab University Hostel Ground, Liberty Market, LDA Parking Plaza, Zahoor Elahi Road and others, whereas the traffic at The Mall, Jail Road, Canal Road and MM Alam Road would remain uninterrupted.

The citizens can get information regarding traffic situation from RASTA application and CTP FM 88.6.

Related Topics

Cricket Punjab Jail Road Traffic Market From

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

41 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

47 minutes ago

Traffic training course continues

2 minutes ago

Seminar on World Mental Health Day

2 minutes ago

Cryptocurrencies can help create 'parallel society ..

2 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.