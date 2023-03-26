16000 acres standing wheat crop partially damage in Layyah due to rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that wheat crop has been cultivated in 6,71,000 acres area and about 16,000 acres of standing crops partially affected due to recent rains and hailstorm in Layyah district.

He expressed these views during a visit to different areas of Layyah to assess the effects of recent rains, wind and hailstorms on various crops and vegetables including wheat.

He directed the field formations to complete the survey of losses to crops due to rains and submit the report as early as possible.

He further said that the wheat crop has now entered the important stage of endurance and directed the field formations to remain present in the field for the guidance of farmers.

The Secretary said that the sowing of other Kharif crops including cotton and mango orchards have entered the most important phase across South Punjab adding that field formations need to work harder and diligently.

He said that next generation could be saved from the damage of climate change by planting maximum trees adding that the growers have to suffer a lot and their hard work used to waste due to climate change.

The Punjab government was providing financial protection to the registered farmers under the insurance scheme.

Secretary Agriculture further said that serious steps were being taken to increase cotton cultivation and production and special insurance policy for the cotton crop has been launched regarding it this year to ensure profit to the farmers.

He ordered the field formations to convince the farmers to increase cultivation of cotton crop and made them aware about its importance so that the cultivation of cotton could be completed on maximum area.

Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel presided over a briefing meeting to review the performance of all departments of Agriculture department and inspected the bio lab.

Directors Agriculture Maher Abid Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Zakaria, Ghulam Abbas and other officers attended the meeting.