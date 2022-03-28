UrduPoint.com

16000 Bottles Of Wine Recovered From A Truck

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 05:54 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sarwar Shaheed police on Monday launched a crack down against wine sellers and claimed to have recovered 16000 bottles of wine from a truck during checking.

The police also arrested Qaiser and Abbas who were trying to supply wine to other districts of Punjab. Separate cases were registered against them under drugs act.

>