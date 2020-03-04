16000 cheap houses to be constructed in Surizai Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Daud Khan Wednesday said that 16,000 cheap houses would be constructed in Surizai Housing Scheme, Peshawar under the auspices of Housing Department and Pakistan Housing Foundation (PHF).

The houses would be constructed under 'Naya Pakistan Housing Programme' in June this year.

He expressed these views during a meeting held in Islamabad. Managing Director (MD), PHF Tariq Rasheed, Director General (DG) Provincial Housing Authority (PHA), Imran Wazir and other authorities attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting discussed Surizai Housing Scheme in detailed and briefed participants about the steps taken in that regard so far.

The meeting was told that membership of the scheme would start from March 15. He said a 10-kilometer dual road would be constructed from the main highway to Surizai Bala to support the scheme.

Similarly, the process for hiring services of consultant for the scheme is in final phase while the process of the planning and designing would also be completed next month.