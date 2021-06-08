16000 children administered polio drops in first day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A five-day anti polio campaign is in full swing in Sukkur district on its second day (Tuesday) which will be continued till June 11, 2021.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, more than 16000 aged below five years children out of 6 lacks and 52 thousands in the Sukkur district have been administered polio drops.

He said that the immunization campaign is in full swing and the 1065 mobile teams have been deployed for the campaign, special instructions are already issued and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, he added.