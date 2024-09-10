16,000 farmers declared eligible for Kisan Card in Multan so far: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said 16,000 farmers were declared eligible for Kisan Card

in Multan so far, however, the registration was heading forward smoothly.

He said this while talking to the media during distribution of Kisan Card here on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner said that 700 farmers were issued Kisan Card in the district. He added that

farmers were being contacted for issuance of the cards.

Responding to a query about benefit of the Kisan Card, the deputy commissioner remarked that the farmers

would get loan assistance of Rs 29,000 per acre. The farmers can avail loans against maximum five acres.

To another question, he maintained that the card holders could also visit designated vendors

for purchasing inputs.

He hoped that the initiative would surely help promote the agriculture sector on sustainable basis. It would

facilitate the small land holders.

About Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme, he remarked that the registration process was in progress. He also mentioned that applications of 500 citizens had been processed under the CM Punjab revolutionary programme.

About preparation for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the deputy commissioner remarked that preparation were progress to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervor.