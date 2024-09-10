Open Menu

16,000 Farmers Declared Eligible For Kisan Card In Multan So Far: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

16,000 farmers declared eligible for Kisan Card in Multan so far: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said 16,000 farmers were declared eligible for Kisan Card

in Multan so far, however, the registration was heading forward smoothly.

He said this while talking to the media during distribution of Kisan Card here on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner said that 700 farmers were issued Kisan Card in the district. He added that

farmers were being contacted for issuance of the cards.

Responding to a query about benefit of the Kisan Card, the deputy commissioner remarked that the farmers

would get loan assistance of Rs 29,000 per acre. The farmers can avail loans against maximum five acres.

To another question, he maintained that the card holders could also visit designated vendors

for purchasing inputs.

He hoped that the initiative would surely help promote the agriculture sector on sustainable basis. It would

facilitate the small land holders.

About Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme, he remarked that the registration process was in progress. He also mentioned that applications of 500 citizens had been processed under the CM Punjab revolutionary programme.

About preparation for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the deputy commissioner remarked that preparation were progress to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervor.

Related Topics

Multan Loan Punjab Agriculture Visit Progress Media

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

15 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

15 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan