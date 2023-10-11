16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 days across Multan division

Acting Commissioner, Rana Rizwan Qadeer, has said that a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders was underway as 16,000 inspections were conducted and 64 profiteers arrested in the last ten days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Acting Commissioner, Rana Rizwan Qadeer, has said that a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders was underway as 16,000 inspections were conducted and 64 profiteers arrested in the last ten days.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Price control magistrates meeting here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmed Riaz and Assistant Commissioners attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting Rizwan Qadeer said that 16 cases have also been registered by imposing a fine of over Rs nine lac over profiteering and hoarding which helped to control artificial inflation.

He directed the price control magistrates to implement the official rates put hands on big hoarders and imposed fines.

Qadeer asked the magistrates to get registered FIRs and impose fines in order to provide relief to the people.

He said that strict inspection of grain markets and general markets was being made.

Later, price control magistrates gave a detailed briefing on the performance.