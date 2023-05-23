UrduPoint.com

16,000 LWMC Employees To Be Given Health, Safety Training

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din is determined to take measures for welfare of workers. As many as 16,000 workers of the company will be given health and safety training according to international working standards with the support of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

In this regard, a meeting of the LWMC officers with a delegation of the ILO was held here at the head office of the company on Tuesday.

Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood, GM HR Altaf Ahmed and Director Public Relations Umar Chaudhry attended the meeting.

Safety and health experts Kawakami from Japan, Razi Mujtaba from Islamabad, and Saad from Lahore briefed Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mahmood about international working standards for sanitary workers.

In the first phase, the ILO will formulate a safety and health policy for employees with the support of the LWMC management.

The training of senior management will be conducted by the ILO in July.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said about the training programme for workers that the LWMC was trying to take this important step to ensure health and safety of workers during operational working.

A phase-wise training session will be organized for employees.

The LWMC will also set up an occupational health and safety training center for which the ILOwould support.

