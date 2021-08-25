16,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan during last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan during the last 24 hours.

Talking to APP, a Pakistani journalist Sumera Khan said that more than 30,000 people including US national and other important personalities had been evacuated since August 14, 2021 while about 16,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan during last 24 hours.

She said that thousands of people were present at Kabul airport awaiting NOC to leave Afghanistan. She said that Hamid Karzai international airport had been made properly safe and deployed personnel were monitoring the evacuation process being made in phases.