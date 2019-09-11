16000 points checked under dengue surveillance program

More than 16000 points were checked under dengue surveillance program and found no larvae here in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) -:More than 16000 points were checked under dengue surveillance program and found no larvae here in district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the health department said here Wednesday that anti-dengue campaign was in full swing.

During current year, the teams checked more than 16000 sites including 5836 tyre shops, 4495 nurseries, 2971 under construction buildings, 2699 junkyards and 32 godowns and found no dengue larvae.

He said that suspect sites and other open places were being treated with chemicals, besides issuing notices to 37 persons for adopting precautionary measures in order to complete elimination of dengue larva.