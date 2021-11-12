16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

The district administration launched a crackdown against hoarders and seized 16,000 sugar bags from a warehouse at Taunsa Morr on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown against hoarders and seized 16,000 sugar bags from a warehouse at Taunsa Morr on Friday.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fiaz Ali conducted a raid at a godown owned by Haji Liaqat at Taunsa Morr in Daira Din Panah area tehsil Kot Addu and recovered 16000 sugar bags stock there.

Legal action has been initiated against the owners.

AC Fiaz Ali said that the hoarders were enemies of the masses and strict action would be taken against them.