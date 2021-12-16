16000 tinted glasses, 13889 fancy number plates removed from vehicles: DC Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that 16000 tinted glasses,13889 fancy number plates were removed from the vehicles besides 1350 non-customs paid vehicles were seized during the operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that 16000 tinted glasses,13889 fancy number plates were removed from the vehicles besides 1350 non-customs paid vehicles were seized during the operation.

Addressing a press conference here at DC Office, he said Rs 43.4 million fine was also imposed on various vehicles during these operations.

SSP Operations Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Traffic Sher Ali, SP Security Naeem Achakzai, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khalil Murad, Director Excise Zafarullah and other officers were present on the occasion.

Memon said that traffic police was taking action against non-customs paid, tinted glasses and fancy number plates vehicles on daily basis in the city to curb illegal vehicles in the areas.

He also warned the owners that they should timely register their vehicles from Excise Department otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

"We want to send a message to all through media to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles as soon as possible, otherwise heavy fines will be imposed during checking," said the DC.

He said the action would also be taken against showrooms in the city which were buying and selling illegal vehicles.

He said that it was responsibility of all citizens to follow traffic law adding traffic laws would be enforced to solve traffic problems for ensuring smooth traffic flow in the city.