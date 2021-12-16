UrduPoint.com

16000 Tinted Glasses, 13889 Fancy Number Plates Removed From Vehicles: DC Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:17 PM

16000 tinted glasses, 13889 fancy number plates removed from vehicles: DC Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that 16000 tinted glasses,13889 fancy number plates were removed from the vehicles besides 1350 non-customs paid vehicles were seized during the operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that 16000 tinted glasses,13889 fancy number plates were removed from the vehicles besides 1350 non-customs paid vehicles were seized during the operation.

Addressing a press conference here at DC Office, he said Rs 43.4 million fine was also imposed on various vehicles during these operations.

SSP Operations Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Traffic Sher Ali, SP Security Naeem Achakzai, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khalil Murad, Director Excise Zafarullah and other officers were present on the occasion.

Memon said that traffic police was taking action against non-customs paid, tinted glasses and fancy number plates vehicles on daily basis in the city to curb illegal vehicles in the areas.

He also warned the owners that they should timely register their vehicles from Excise Department otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

"We want to send a message to all through media to remove tinted glasses and fancy number plates from their vehicles as soon as possible, otherwise heavy fines will be imposed during checking," said the DC.

He said the action would also be taken against showrooms in the city which were buying and selling illegal vehicles.

He said that it was responsibility of all citizens to follow traffic law adding traffic laws would be enforced to solve traffic problems for ensuring smooth traffic flow in the city.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

4 minutes ago
 EU lawmakers urge Russia sanctions over Memorial c ..

EU lawmakers urge Russia sanctions over Memorial crackdown

4 minutes ago
 US Reviewing Designation of Cuba as State Sponsor ..

US Reviewing Designation of Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trl ..

Biden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law - White House

4 minutes ago
 Russia says 'errors' in ruling revealing troops in ..

Russia says 'errors' in ruling revealing troops in Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Opposition's desire of toppling govt through undem ..

Opposition's desire of toppling govt through undemocratic means to remain a drea ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.