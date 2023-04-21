UrduPoint.com

160,148 Kg Meat Sold On Subsidized Rates During Ramadan: Dr Haidar Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

160,148 kg meat sold on subsidized rates during Ramadan: Dr Haidar Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 160,148 kilograms (kg) chicken meat was sold on subsidized rates in Faisalabad division during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that livestock department had established 63 poultry fair price shops across the district to sell chicken meat on Rs.

15 less than its real price in the market.

He said that 21 fair price shops were set up in Faisalabad district, 15 each in district Jhang and district Toba Tek Singh whereas 11 shops were setup in district Chiniot.

Special monitoring teams of livestock department were constituted to ensure sale of chicken meat on subsidized rate,he added.

