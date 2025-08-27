1602 applications received under Dhee Rani program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Dhee Rani programme phase-III started in the district here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, Director Social Welfare Shakera Noreen said 1602

application had been receive so far.

She said that marriage ceremonies of eligible couple under Dhee Rani initiative would start from

the third or second week of September.

The director said the social welfare department received 243 applications from Sargodha,

387 from Khushaab, 312 from Mianwali and 606 from Bhakkar whereas,584 applications have

been verified from established tehsil verification committees across the division so far.