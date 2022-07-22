16,061 Ulemas, 213 minorities' religious leaders to get honorarium this year: PA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs on Friday told the provincial assembly that as many as 16061 Ulemas and 213 minorities' religious leaders across the province would get honorarium this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs on Friday told the provincial assembly that as many as 16061 Ulemas and 213 minorities' religious leaders across the province would get honorarium this year.

Responding during the questions' hour in the assembly, he said that so far 12,645 Ulemas and 201 minorities' leader have received their cheques, while on some districts the Ulemas and minorities' leaders could not get the stipend due to insufficient details and transfer of concerned officials.

He assured the government has already transferred the money in accounts of district administrations and all the remaining religious leaders would get the stipend.

He told the House that the honorarium amount would be increased, adding that the Ulemas and religious leaders working in government departments would not get the money.

MPA Humaira Khatoon told the House that Ulemas were overlooked in Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Battagram and Mansehra. Naeema Kishwer demanded increase in the honorarium while Minority MPA Ranjit Singh said that the condition of government servants should be remove for minorities' leaders.

Later on the request of Humaira Khatoon the chair referred the matter to the concerned committee for further deliberation.