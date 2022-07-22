UrduPoint.com

16,061 Ulemas, 213 Minorities' Religious Leaders To Get Honorarium This Year: PA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 07:32 PM

16,061 Ulemas, 213 minorities' religious leaders to get honorarium this year: PA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs on Friday told the provincial assembly that as many as 16061 Ulemas and 213 minorities' religious leaders across the province would get honorarium this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs on Friday told the provincial assembly that as many as 16061 Ulemas and 213 minorities' religious leaders across the province would get honorarium this year.

Responding during the questions' hour in the assembly, he said that so far 12,645 Ulemas and 201 minorities' leader have received their cheques, while on some districts the Ulemas and minorities' leaders could not get the stipend due to insufficient details and transfer of concerned officials.

He assured the government has already transferred the money in accounts of district administrations and all the remaining religious leaders would get the stipend.

He told the House that the honorarium amount would be increased, adding that the Ulemas and religious leaders working in government departments would not get the money.

MPA Humaira Khatoon told the House that Ulemas were overlooked in Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Battagram and Mansehra. Naeema Kishwer demanded increase in the honorarium while Minority MPA Ranjit Singh said that the condition of government servants should be remove for minorities' leaders.

Later on the request of Humaira Khatoon the chair referred the matter to the concerned committee for further deliberation.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Provincial Assembly Mansehra Mardan Money All Government

Recent Stories

Minister instructs local bodies to take precaution ..

Minister instructs local bodies to take precautionary measures for monsoon rains ..

33 seconds ago
 Five held with drugs

Five held with drugs

35 seconds ago
 Police accelerate snap checking, search operations ..

Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net criminals

38 seconds ago
 UK port blames French for summer getaway chaos

UK port blames French for summer getaway chaos

41 seconds ago
 Food Department foiled six bids to smuggle wheat, ..

Food Department foiled six bids to smuggle wheat, flour

24 minutes ago
 Capital police all set to re-organize Safe City pr ..

Capital police all set to re-organize Safe City project

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.