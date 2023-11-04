Open Menu

160,638 Illegal Foreigners Deported To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Department released data on the evacuation of foreigners until November 3, and the process of returning illegally residing foreigners to the Torkham border is going on.

According to details shared by the Interior Department KP, a total of 160,638 illegal foreigners have gone to Afghanistan, with as many as 1089 families returning till November 3, including 3675 men, 3307 women, and 5558 children.

Along with those who left voluntarily, 178 foreign deportees were also included, and 88 foreigners have been deported from Punjab while 67 people have been deported from Peshawar, the officials of the Interior Department, KP said.

A total of 12689 people have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border, and from September 17 to November 3, 9737 foreign families were able to return from the Torkham border, including 44718 men, 33699 women, and 82221 children, the official of the Interior Department, KP, said.

