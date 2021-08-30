1,609 more corona cases in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that during the last 24 hours, 1,609 more coronavirus cases had been reported in the province.

According to official sources, the secretary said that in Punjab the number of corona cases had reached 391,298. He said that till now 354,268 coronavirus patients had recovered in the province, adding that the number of coronavirus active cases in the province had reached 25,209.

The secretary said that on Monday eight more persons died of coronavirus in the provincial capital while 24 across Punjab. He said that during the last 24 hours, 22,658 corona tests had been performed.

The overall positivity ratio of coronavirus in all cities of the province was recorded at 7.1%, he added.

He said people above 18 years of age must get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. He said people could contact on 1033 number for any guidance.