16090 Police Personnel To Provide Security During Moharam In Bahawalpur Division: RPO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 514 processions will be taken out during Moharram-ul-Haram and 1409 Majalis will be held in Bahawalpur division.

According to the Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, 16090 police personnel and volunteers will provide security cover to these processions and Majalis. He told that processions have been divided into three categories according to their level of sensitivity. The most sensitive 40 processions have been placed in category A, 45 in category B and 429 in category C.

Similarly, 56 Majalis are put in category A, 82 in category B and 1271 in category C. He told that 17 officers will monitor the security of these processions and Majalis. 45 inspectors, 160 sub-inspectors, 555 assistant sub-inspectors, 275 head constables and 3016 constables will perform duties. CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates, metal detectors and drones will be used for securing the processions and Majalis, he added.

