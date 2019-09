(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 161 electricity pilferers in South Punjab on Monday.

According to MEPCO sources, the electricity thieves were found stealing 286,000 electricity units by damaging metres, direct supply, metre slow and some other means.

A fine of Rs 5.1 million was imposed on the thieves.