161 livestock distributed among deserving women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the second phase of the Livestock Asset Distribution Programme was conducted in Tehsil Kharor Lal Esan, District Layyah, where 161 animals were distributed among deserving women. The first phase, held three days ago in Layyah, where 247 animals were distributed.

Addressing the ceremony, former Provincial Minister for Livestock Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh highlighted the significance of the historic initiative, revealing that the Punjab government has allocated Rs. 2 billion for the project. Under this scheme, livestock assets will be distributed among 11,000 widowed, and divorced rural women in South Punjab through a transparent balloting system.

“This is a major initiative by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aimed at empowering rural women by providing them with sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he stated.

Former Member of the National Assembly Sahibzada Faiz-ul-Hassan Sawag also spoke at the event, emphasizing that high-quality livestock will enable women to earn a stable income through dairy production and livestock farming.

He praised the Chief Minister’s dedication to public welfare and noted that multiple initiatives, such as the Green Tractor Scheme, Agricultural Card, Himat Card, Livestock Card, Honhar Scholarship Program, and Solarization Projects, have been launched within a short span of one year.

As part of this initiative, beneficiary women will also receive Rs. 5,000 in the first month for fodder expenses, ensuring proper care and maintenance of their livestock.

The asset distribution event was attended by prominent political figures, including former members of the assembly Malik Abdul Shakoor Sawag. Senior officials, including Deputy Secretary Admin Livestock Waseem Chughtai and Additional Director Livestock Tariq Gudara.

Other notable attendees included General Secretary PML-N Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal Gujar, PML-N leader Samiya Ata Shahani, Malik Usman Ali Aulakh, Dr. Absar Randhawa, Dr. Musharraf Jutt, and Malik Ejaz Ahmed Jag. Former Deputy Director Colleges Professor Hafiz Muhammad Ishaq, Haji Saleem Mughal, and a large number of journalists and local citizens also participated in the event.

APP/shn