161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said on Tuesday that 161 polling stations have been declared sensitive out a total of 1226 and polling staff have completed training in district Muzaffargarh
He said that all the arrangements have been finalized to hold the February 8 general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.
Presiding over a meeting with returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) in his capacity as District Returning Officer (DRO), DC said that all the election-related activities including training of polling staff were held peacefully. He said that arrangements were finalized in the light of instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the code of conduct of the ECP to hold the February 8 general elections.
District Election Commissioner (DEC) Muhammad Aslam said that all administrative and election officials performed duty like a team to complete arrangements well ahead of the polling day.
He said that ROs, AROs and monitoring officers
would be provided security.
He said that an election in district Muzaffargarh would be held for four (4) National Assembly and eight (8) Provincial Assembly seats. He added that 1226 polling stations comprising 3470 polling booths have been set up and 161 polling stations have been declared sensitive.
ADCR Ms. Abida Fareed, ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, and AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar besides ROs and AROs of
all the NA and PA Constituencies were present.
Meanwhile, ADCG Muhammad Yousuf Cheena held a meeting with the candidates and briefed them on the code of
conduct issued by ECP for upcoming general elections scheduled next month.
