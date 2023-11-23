161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 161 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Thursday

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 97 power pilferers and caught four red-handed while stealing electricity. Over Rs 13.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

