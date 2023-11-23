161 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 06:37 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 161 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.
The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 97 power pilferers and caught four red-handed while stealing electricity. Over Rs 13.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.
