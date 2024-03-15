161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 161 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Friday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 87 new cases and caught 15 power pilferers with red handed.

Over Rs seven million fine was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,00,000 units.

APP/sak