UrduPoint.com

161,282MT Wheat Procured In Sargodha Division So Far

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

161,282MT wheat procured in Sargodha division so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Food Allah Ditta Saqib said on Wednesday that 161,282 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had been procured in four districts of Sargodha division so far, which was about 55 per cent of the set target.

Talking to APP here, he said so far 3.6 million metric tonnes of bardana had been given to wheat growers, which was more than the set target.

He said that this year the target of purchasing wheat in Sargodha division had been increased to 302,860 metric tonnes. In Sargodha district, the target had been increased to 107,867 metric tonnes, while so far 92,399 metric tonnes of the commodity had been procured in the district, which was 83 per cent of the set target, he added.

A new target of 21,068 metric tonnes of wheat had been set for Khushab district and so far 13,767 metric tonnes had been purchased, which was 62.

76 per cent of the set target. Out of the newly set target of 63,203 metric tonnes of wheat for Mianwali district, 20,503 metric tonnes had been purchased so far, which was 62.76 per cent of the set target, Allah Ditta Saqib said.

A target of 110,722 metric tonnes wheat had been set for Bhakkar district this year, and so far 39,727 metric tonnes had been purchased, which was 34.30 per cent of the set target.

The deputy director food said that this year, wheat was cultivated on 1.6 million acres of area in four districts of Sargodha division, and so far 93pc of harvesting, and 78pc of threshing process had been completed.

This year, 31.17 maunds of per acre wheat production had been recorded, which was 5 maunds per acre more than the last year, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Wheat Million

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana ca ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana case

18 minutes ago
 Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

41 minutes ago
 Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

1 hour ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

2 hours ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

3 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.