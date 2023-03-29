UrduPoint.com

1,612,837 Flour Bags Distributed In Faisalabad Division: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 09:34 PM

1,612,837 flour bags distributed in Faisalabad division: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 1,612,837 flour bags of 10 kg weight were distributed among registered people under Ramazan Special Package in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 1,612,837 flour bags of 10 kg weight were distributed among registered people under Ramazan Special Package in Faisalabad division.

In a statement here on Wednesday, she said that 138 distribution centers were functional across the division where flour bags were being provided smoothly.

She said that 872,702 bags were distributed through 18 centers of Faisalabad district and 357,160 bags through 26 points in Toba Tek Singh. Similarly, 248,613 bags were distributed through 79 centers in Jhang and�136,362 bags through 15 centers in Chiniot district, she added.

