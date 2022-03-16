UrduPoint.com

1614 Inspections Conducted To Check Profiteering; Rs 53,500 Fines Imposed On 176 Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 05:04 PM

The district administration conducted 1614 inspections in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 53,500 fines on 176 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed besides netting two violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration conducted 1614 inspections in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 53,500 fines on 176 shopkeepers while nine shops were sealed besides netting two violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing daily review meeting of price control inspections checked performance of the authorities concerned.

The commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers and hoarders and two violators were sent behind the bars during last 24 hours.

The meeting was informed that 416 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 15,000 were imposed on 10 violators.

143 raids were conducted in Kahuta and seven violators were imposed fines.

Raids were also conducted in Kallar Syedan, Kotli Sattiyan, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City and Rwp Saddar division areas and the teams took action against the profiteers.

The commissioner had directed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

