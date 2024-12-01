1,615 people fined for overcharging in November

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that price control magistrates checked more than 25,000 shops and stores during the last 30 days and imposed a fine of Rs98,00,531 on 1,615 people for overcharging, while cases were registered against 3 shopkeepers under the Price Act.

He said that 64 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging and hoarding, while 27 shops and stores were sealed.

He directed the magistrates to ensure the display price lists in all shops, while the complaints of profiteering on Price App and Special Branch should also be redressed.

He directed assistant commissioners of all four tehsils to visit marriage halls and marquees and ensure strict implementation of closing time of wedding ceremonies and one-dish.

He said that citizens should purchase food and beverages keeping in mind the price list and lodge their complaints regarding overcharging through the price app or call the control room 9250011.