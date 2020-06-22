162 held over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday continued crackdown against violators of COVID-19 related SOPs and held 162 persons and sealed 72 shops.

According to office of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (City) Sarah Rehman, AC (Shah Alam) Dr Ehtisham ul Haq, AC (Mattani) Rizwana Dar, Additional AC Gulshan Ara and AAC Shafiq Afridi and AAC Abdul conducted raids in various areas of the city and arrested a total 162 persons including 29 Nanbai over violation of SOPs and sealed one Swimming pool and 72 shops and one complete mobile plaza for not observing COVID-19 related SOPs, fines were also imposed on the arrested persons.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar appealed to the people to stay at home and use masks and sanitizer in case of going out to markets or public places.