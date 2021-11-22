UrduPoint.com

162 New Cases Of Corona Detected, No Death Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:14 PM

162 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus was reported, however 162 new cases emerged when 10,336 tests were conducted in the province during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus was reported, however 162 new cases emerged when 10,336 tests were conducted in the province during last 24 hours.

In a statement, Murad Ali Shah said that till last Sunday the number of death due to coronavirus was 7,611.

He said 10,336 samples were tested which detected 162 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate. The CM added that so far 6,658,030 tests have been conducted against which 473,348 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.2 percent or 459,903 patients have recovered, including 7044 overnight.

He said currently 5,834 patients were under treatment, of them 5,639 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 175 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 172 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 162 new cases, 22 have been detected from Karachi, including 13 from East, Central and South 4 each, 1 Korangi. Hyderabad has 44, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Sanghar 14, Matiari 11, Dadu and Nausheroferoze 10 each, Badin 8, Sujawal 6, Larkana 5, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and Tharparkar 4 each, Mirpurkhas 2.

While sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 23,483,540 vaccinations have been administered upto November 20th, and added during the last 24 hours 69,141 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,552,681 vaccines have administered which constituted 43.90 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

