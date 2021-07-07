162 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 162 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 347,014 while death toll was 10,786 and total recoveries were 327,976.

The P&SHD confirmed that 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 10 in Rahim Yar Khan, 6 each in Bahawalpur and Vehari, 5 each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, 4 in Sialkot, 3 each in Gujranwala and Multan, 2 each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujarat, Khanewal, Layyah, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and Toba Tek Singh, whereas Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narwal and Okara each had reported one positive case during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department had so far conducted 5,741,177 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on appearing symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the people.

Secretary P&SH Sarah Aslam said that vaccines for COVID-19 were available in abundance at all the centers, so citizens over the age of 18 must get them vaccinated against the coronavirus.