162 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM

162 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported a sharp increase in dengue cases, with 162 new infections recorded across the province on Friday.

Among the affected areas, Rawalpindi reported the highest number of cases at 133, followed by Lahore with seven, Faisalabad with five, Attock with four, Chakwal with three, and Sheikhupura with two. Additionally, single cases were identified in Gujranwala, Jehlum, Kasur, Lodhran, Gujrat, Khushab, Layyah, and Narowal.

This surge brings the weekly total to 972 new cases across Punjab, raising the province’s total number of cases in 2024 to 5,756. In response, the Health Department has assured the public that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and are prepared to handle the increased patient load.

The health officials advised the public to maintain clean, dry environments to help curb the virus's spread. They stressed the importance of taking preventive steps and requested public cooperation with health teams actively working in affected areas.

The Health Department has also established a free helpline at 1033 for individuals seeking treatment information or to report Dengue-related concerns. Health authorities urge heightened vigilance and adherence to preventive measures to control the rising trend in dengue cases across the province.

