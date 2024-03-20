Open Menu

162 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

162 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 162 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 8.6 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,49,000 electricity units.

As many as 97 new cases were registered against 118 electricity thieves and nine electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Fine Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

3 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

5 hours ago
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

6 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

6 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

7 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan