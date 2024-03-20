162 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 162 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.
A fine sum of over Rs 8.6 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 2,49,000 electricity units.
As many as 97 new cases were registered against 118 electricity thieves and nine electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.
