162 residential units for Railway drivers to be completed by December: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate 's Standing Committee on Railways was informed on Tuesday that the ministry would complete the construction of 162 residential units in Lahore and Karachi for train drivers by the end of this year.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, was attended among others by Senators Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Atta ur Rehman, Secretary Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja and other senior official of the ministry.

Officials of the ministry apprised the committee that 50 percent train divers were living in Railway colonies but the condition of their houses was dilapidated.

About the recent accident of Akbar Express, he said the medical examination of the train driver and assistant was conducted at the Railways hospital and Combined Military Hospital on April 17, which declared them fully fit.

He said Pakistan Railways had also conducted the medical of all 61 train drivers who were found accurate and fit for operation, adding assistant drivers had been upgraded to full driver after 20 to 25 years experience.

The official said old railway tracks, outdated signaling system, unmanned level crossings and negligence of people were the basic reason of train accidents across the country.

He said after the completion of Main Line-I (ML-I) not only the revenue of the department would increase but modern traveling facilities would also be provided to public.

Now, the official said the speed of the train was 65 to 110 km per hour but after the completion of ML-I, the trains would run at 160 km per hour.

Chairman of the committee directed the ministry officials to submit medical reports of all train drivers, urging to make ML-I exemplary and state of the art track for the whole county.