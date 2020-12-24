162 traffic cops to perform duties on Christmas

Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to depute 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to depute 162 policemen to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital on the occasion of Christmas.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Rasheed has given approval of the special traffic plan prepared to ensure traffic discipline on the occasion.

As per plan, a total of 162 cops including one SP, two DSPs and 23 Inspectors would perform duties for smooth traffic flow in the city.

They would perform duties at worship places, shopping malls, public places and markets and to ensure smooth traffic flow on the occasion.

The SSP (Traffic) said that he would himself monitor traffic arrangements while ITP staff would continue performing their duties to maintain traffic discipline.

He directed to ensure maximum convenience to people on the occasion.