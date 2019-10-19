1,620 policemen to perform duty during Chehlum in Multan

Police have finalised a security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as 1,620 policemen would be deployed on security duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Police have finalised a security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as 1,620 policemen would be deployed on security duty.

According to the security plan, issued by the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak here on Saturday, a total of nine mourning processions would be taken out across the district, out of which three have been declared sensitive and placed in category A, while six are in category B. Police would depute 1,620 police officials including four SPs, nine DSPs, 20 inspectors, 210 SI, ASI, 1,317 constables and 60 lady constables on security duty.

The CPO directed officials to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities. Tight and proper body search of the mourners would be ensured before their participation in the processions.

The CPO said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed and monitoring would be ensured through control room.

He directed officers concerned to set up police pickets at different places and added that he himself would monitor security arrangements.