162,000 People Visited Lahore Zoo On Eidul Fitr Holidays

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 162,000 people from the provincial capital and other cities visited Lahore Zoo during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Director Lahore Zoo Azam Zafar said the Zoo administration earned Rs 10 million during the last five days. He said that special arrangements were made to protect animals from hot weather.

Similarly, 38,553 people visited Safari Park which helped the administration generating income of Rs 2.

2 million. Director Safari Park Ghulam Rasool said that strict security arrangements were made during the holidays.

Likewise, 10,000 people visited the Lahore Museum and evinced keen interest in Gandhara sculpture, miniature paintings, rare manuscripts and old coins.

A great rush of people was also observed at Model Town Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, NawazSharif Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Park, Racecourse Park, Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardenduring the Eid holidays.

