1621 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:FESCO task teams caught 1621 power pilferers and imposed fine amounting to Rs 11.24 million during the current month.

FESCO spokesman told APP Wednesday that the teams checked 39868 connections of electricity in the region including eight districts and issued detection bills of 782249 units.

The teams registered cases against 137 accused pilferers.