UrduPoint.com

1622 Kanal Land Retrieved In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 01:45 PM

1622 kanal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

District administration retrieved 1622 kanals state property valuing around millions of rupees from illegal occupants in an operation initiated a couple of days here in tehsil Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration retrieved 1622 kanals state property valuing around millions of rupees from illegal occupants in an operation initiated a couple of days here in tehsil Alipur.

According to official source, On instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the officials of district administration in a joint official team of police took the possession of 396 kanals of government land from illegal occupants on Tuesday.

About 300 kanals, with 100 kanal each was recovered from local land grabbers identified as Rashid and Mukhtar and Muhammad Akram, son of Jamal.

Over 926 kanal of land was already relinquished yesterday, it was said.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Alipur From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registrations for Dubai Women’s Tria ..

26 minutes ago
 Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions ..

Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions of Armenia, Expand Trade Ties ..

1 minute ago
 India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises ..

India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 39,799,202

1 minute ago
 Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's exports reach $3bln per month: Senate i ..

Pakistan's exports reach $3bln per month: Senate informed

3 minutes ago
 IG NHMP to hold 'Khuli Katchery' on Jan 27

IG NHMP to hold 'Khuli Katchery' on Jan 27

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.