1622 kanal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration retrieved 1622 kanals state property valuing around millions of rupees from illegal occupants in an operation initiated a couple of days here in tehsil Alipur.

According to official source, On instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the officials of district administration in a joint official team of police took the possession of 396 kanals of government land from illegal occupants on Tuesday.

About 300 kanals, with 100 kanal each was recovered from local land grabbers identified as Rashid and Mukhtar and Muhammad Akram, son of Jamal.

Over 926 kanal of land was already relinquished yesterday, it was said.